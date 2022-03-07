Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.22 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will post sales of $112.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.04 million. Celsius posted sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 124.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full-year sales of $537.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $782.24 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,487,000 after acquiring an additional 146,281 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,827,000 after acquiring an additional 173,585 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,630,000. Finally, Future Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $517,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.63 and a beta of 2.06. Celsius has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

