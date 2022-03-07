Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.53. Approximately 4,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 170,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

CELU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Celularity in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter worth $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celularity in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

