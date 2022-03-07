Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.79

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 44968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.61.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes acquired 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.87 per share, with a total value of C$25,311.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$252,239.20.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

