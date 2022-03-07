Centerra Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.02.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$12.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.87. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$13.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.60%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

