Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 498,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.51% of Centogene worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centogene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after buying an additional 258,413 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Centogene by 126.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centogene during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Centogene during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Centogene by 213.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period.

CNTG opened at $3.40 on Monday. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -1.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

