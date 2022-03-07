Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.63 and last traded at $45.63. 2,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 149,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $632.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $536,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $477,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,080. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Centrus Energy by 106.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,434.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

