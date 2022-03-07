Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up approximately 0.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cerner by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,549 shares during the period. blooom inc. purchased a new position in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $56,320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cerner by 8.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,970. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.