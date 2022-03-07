Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,980 shares during the period. Cerner makes up approximately 4.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.61% of Cerner worth $165,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 37.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 17.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.40. 50,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $93.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.