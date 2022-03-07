Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.20

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.20 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.49 ($0.21), with a volume of 171857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.28 ($0.22).

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.62. The company has a market cap of £106.82 million and a P/E ratio of -17.72.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($42,935.73). In the last three months, insiders acquired 801,856 shares of company stock worth $15,306,145.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

