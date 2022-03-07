Chainswap (ASAP) Trading Down 36.6% This Week

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Chainswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0460 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainswap has a market cap of $859,296.23 and approximately $26,331.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap (CRYPTO:ASAP) is a coin. It launched on April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,678,582 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

