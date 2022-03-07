Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.19

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 93767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24.
Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)
