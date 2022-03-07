Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.21 ($0.06), with a volume of 669229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).
The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.24.
About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)
