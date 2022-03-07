Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.21 ($0.06), with a volume of 669229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 360.46. The company has a market capitalization of £4.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.24.

About Chamberlin (LON:CMH)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

