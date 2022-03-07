ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Trading 10.5% Higher

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) rose 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.61. 56,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,841,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,615,000 after purchasing an additional 179,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,317,000 after buying an additional 87,577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after purchasing an additional 209,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,469,000 after purchasing an additional 219,130 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

