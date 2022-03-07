ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 10.7%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) shares rose 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 372,709 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,881,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. On average, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.