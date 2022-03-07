Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 111,524 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1,881.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $8,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.20. 92,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,568. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

