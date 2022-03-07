Charles Schwab Trust Co Acquires 8,029 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,120. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.57 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.43.

