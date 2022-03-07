Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 27,319 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 466.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $104.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,231. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $100.58 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.