Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 67,610 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 284.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,610 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after buying an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. 651,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,229,924. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

