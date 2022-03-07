Charles Schwab Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574,693 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 0.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 32,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,721. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.06. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.29 and a 12-month high of $34.94.

