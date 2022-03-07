Charles Schwab Trust Co Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 588.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $845,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 20,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $33.54.

