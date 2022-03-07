Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $281.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,188,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.59. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $227.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

