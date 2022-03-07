Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

SCHJ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. 504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,144. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $51.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50.

