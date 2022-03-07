Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $10.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 253.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,544 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.38% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,486,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,065. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.17.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.