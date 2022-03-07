Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $28.81 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 339,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after buying an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,158,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $441,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.67. 180,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,895,188. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $80.96 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%.

