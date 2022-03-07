Charles Schwab Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,196 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6,200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,494. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $60.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92.

