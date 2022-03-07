Charles Schwab Trust Co Purchases 1,442 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,503,492 shares of company stock worth $905,385,149. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.62. 345,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,724. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

