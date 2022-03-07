Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.50.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $11.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $319.37. The company had a trading volume of 127,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

