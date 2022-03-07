Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 11,201 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874,553. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.