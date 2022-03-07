Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 186,459 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,459 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 146.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.25. 111,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,469. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

