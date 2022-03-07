Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 2,352 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,348 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,277,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 958,720 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,417,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,219,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,159,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,571,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.94. 44,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,605. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.59. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.49 and a 52 week high of $55.29.

