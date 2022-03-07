Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 305,866 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Charles Schwab Trust Co decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.53. 99,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052,285. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.34.

