Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemed were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 177.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 104,279 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,929,000 after acquiring an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Chemed by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $485.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $403.00 and a 1 year high of $539.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.22.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

