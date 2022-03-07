Chemours (NYSE:CC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $24.42

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.42 and last traded at $24.42, with a volume of 15030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after buying an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 313.7% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 891,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after acquiring an additional 675,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chemours by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after buying an additional 592,395 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chemours by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after buying an additional 541,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

