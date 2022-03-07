Chemung Canal Trust Co. Acquires 901 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.8% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $42,799,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 787 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 59,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Visa by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $190.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,380,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The company has a market capitalization of $365.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.04 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

