Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.84. 55,498,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,929,691. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.54 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

