Chemung Canal Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,412. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $138.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

