Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 19.8% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.41.

Shares of RY traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.40. 1,790,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,696. The company has a market cap of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

