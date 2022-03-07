Chemung Canal Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises about 1.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.23. 8,459,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,229. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

