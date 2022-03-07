Chemung Canal Trust Co. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,408,758 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $560,070,000 after acquiring an additional 187,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $11.78 on Monday, hitting $486.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,122,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,167. The company has a market capitalization of $458.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $476.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $345.60 and a 12-month high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

