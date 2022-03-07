Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $11.51 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,945 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.1% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $451,002,000 after buying an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $11.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,422,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,632. The firm has a market cap of $166.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $207.14 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

