Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,604 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,429 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $14.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $437.97. 3,673,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $206.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $505.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $588.91. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

