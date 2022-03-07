Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $5.51 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,753,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,097. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $74.63 and a 52 week high of $104.34. The company has a market capitalization of $146.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.58.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.