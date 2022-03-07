Chemung Canal Trust Co. Invests $4.02 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,155. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.44 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

