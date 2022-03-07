Chemung Canal Trust Co. Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,078 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after buying an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at $3,556,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 19.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after buying an additional 76,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roche in the third quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Roche stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHHBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Roche in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

