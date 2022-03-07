Chemung Canal Trust Co. Purchases 967 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

JNJ traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,662,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,876. The firm has a market cap of $452.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

