Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 401 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.
Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $19.52 on Monday, reaching $677.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,223. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $816.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $877.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $674.84 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.
About BlackRock (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
