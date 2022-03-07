Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,861,788. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $160.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $116.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.