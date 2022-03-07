Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 14,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 266,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NYSE CVX opened at $158.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $159.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

