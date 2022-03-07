Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 134,036 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.26% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 86.7% in the third quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,355,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 629,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,395,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 618,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 74.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,268,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 540,323 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.