Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

PLCE opened at $56.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $806.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 816.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 178,847 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Children’s Place by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,656,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

